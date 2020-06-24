Dell Introduces New G Series

Dell today introduced the new G series of laptops and desktops to the world, and form the specs they are sure to be to every gamers’ delight.

The G7 has been redesigned dropping 4mm in size and they have added value-added features such as customizable chassis lights.

The G7 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i9) and NVIDIA’s GeForce graphic cards (up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q Design on the 15”, or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 Super on the 17”). Its gameplay experience is enhanced with a precision glass trackpad, customizable chassis lighting and 4-zone RGB keyboard. And a discrete “Game Shift” macro key instantly kicks the fan’s speed into dynamic performance mode for heavy action scenes. Nahimic 3D Audio rounds out the experience with a 360⁰ soundscape with VoiceBoost and Sound Tracker radar. The new G7 17 will be available on June 23 starting at $1,429.99 USD, with the G7 15 available on June 29 starting at $1,429.99 USD.

Dell also introduced the G5 desktop which features Intel’s new 10th generation processor. Which will be paired with a VR Capable NVIDIA GeForce GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon RX 5600.

According to Dell, the G5 will be perfect for gamers like me who live in cramped apartments in NYC.

The G5 will go on sale on the 9th of July with a starting price of $699. (FYI: AMEX Offers 120 off $599 purchase at dell.com on some of its cards.)

Mor info over at the Dell Alienware Arena Blog.